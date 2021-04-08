‘MSMEs must comply with COVID-19 norms’

All micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) must follow COVID-19 safety precautions issued by the Centre, said Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president B. Muruganantham.

In a press release, he said all employees must undergo thermal screening on a daily basis before entering the factories and compulsorily wear face masks. They must use hand sanitisers before entering and after exiting the workplace.

It must be ensured that all employees aged above 45 were administered vaccination. If there were more than 100 employees eligible for vaccination, arrangements could be made to ensure that they were administered vaccination at the workplace.

All such details could to be sent to MADITSSIA. Industries that provided information would get preference for subsidies offered by the government.

Health officials would inspect industrial units to check compliance of COVID-19 norms. Action would be taken against defaulters, the release added.