MSMEs continue protest, seek withdrawal of hike in power tariff

November 06, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation, comprising 49 associations in Madurai, on Monday submitted petitions to political leaders of various parties, highlighting the plight of MSMEs over the hike in power tariff. They said this was the seventh stage of their protest against the high power tariff. In a statement, the federation urged the government to withdraw the hike in power tariff, 430% fixed charges, and peak hour charges, to cancel the rooftop solar network charges, to cancel multi-year tariff, and not to increase power tariff for the next two years.

