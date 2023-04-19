April 19, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Several Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) across Madurai district have decided to go on strike and stage a protest in front of the Collectorate here on April 20, demanding withdrawal of peak hour electricity charges levied on MSMEs.

Citing that MSMEs are the worst affected after the hike in power tariff implemented last year, the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (Tanstia) in its recent meeting held in Tiruchi, resolved to go on strike demanding its withdrawal.

Their demands included reducing the fixed charges for peak hour to ₹35 for low tension consumers, demanding withdrawal of letting only on a 99-year lease the land located in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) to the new units wanting to set up a factory as well as to immediately establish an MSME Welfare Board.

Over 25 associations would be taking part in the protest in the city including the Tamil Nadu Mall and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tamil Nadu Food Grains and Merchants Association etc.