MSME units asked to get Udyam certificate

Virudhunagar
Micro, small and medium industrial units have been asked to undertake Udyam register through http://udyamregistration.gov.in
In a press release, Collector R. Kannan said the Centre has reclassified the definition of MSME industrial units with effect from July 1, 2020. Any unit with an investment in plant and machinery or equipment up to to ₹ 1 crore and an annual turnover of up to ₹ 5 crore are micro units. A unit with an investment in plant and machinery or equipment up to ₹ 10 crore and a turnover of ₹ 50 crore are small units. Those units with an investment in plant and machinery or equipment upto ₹ 50 crore and a turn over of ₹ 250 crore are medium units.
The units can take up Udyam registration through the portal with a self affidavit. The certificate thus generated would be called Udyam certificate and the registration number would be called Udyam registration number.
Udyam registration calculation would be based on the plant and machinery investment, turnover and the income tax and GST returns filed by the units.
The Udyog aadhar entrepreneurs memorandum that were got before June 30, 2020 were valid only upto March 31,2021. Hence, registration through the portal by March 31, 2021 was mandatory, the statement said.
Further details can be got through the District Industries Centre 04562-252739 or vrddic@gmail.com.
