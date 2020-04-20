MSME sector seeks support from banks during recovery process

Micro, small and medium industries must start from scratch and will be additional burdened by loans and statutory charges when the lockdown ends, according to B. Muruganantham, President, Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA).

Speaking at a press meet here on Monday, he lamented about the state of affairs across the world but emphasised that the industries in Madurai would see an average of 50% fall in revenue. Small-scale industries would also be plagued by irrecoverable overhead charges and statutory cost. Paying unproductive labour when all industries were shut would also impact industry.

MADITSSIA and the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) worked with STAGE, an advisory forum for industries to conduct a study on the impact of COVID-19.

Executive Director of STAGE R. K. Jeyabalan said data from small and medium industries were usually inaccurate and hardly prioritised.

“It is important to assess the problems of the bottom of the pyramid as an overestimation of problems may repel the government from helping. By underestimating the impact, we will be doing much damage to all the people dependent on the industry,” he felt.

He added that recovery would be one of the greatest problems that MSMEs faced as there was displacement of labour force essential for revival of companies now. There was also sparse availability of materials, transportation and financial resources.

Mr. Muruganantham demanded 30% credit support from banks to enable them to restart functioning of industries.

He added that companies were yet to recover from other blows including demonetisation, good and service tax implementation, industrial slow down and total lockdown.

He demanded that interest in all types of loans be waived off for six months.

“Although we understand that it is difficult for labour, we are unable to pay them properly without a functioning unit. We ask the government to waive off the employer's contribution to provident fund and employee's insurance. We can instead choose to subsidise the whole salary from unclaimed funds that are available with the government’s several statutory bodies,” he said.

Electricity bills must not be levied on the average monthly consumption but on actual metered consumption. “We also request that all electricity bills are collected after six months,” Mr. Muruganantham added.

Joint Secretary M. Chandrasekhar and Treasurer D. Balaganesh too sought support from banks to sail through the troubling times.