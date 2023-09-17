MSME sector affected by revised electricity tariff, says TNISEPCF

September 17, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Sector Electricity Power Consumers Federation (TNISEPCF) on Saturday urged the State government to consider the plight of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) which were affected by the increase in the electricity tariff and redress their grievances.

In a press meet held in Madurai on Saturday, the Federation said that the Industries were already facing hardship due to economic slowdown, rise in the price of raw materials and shortage of skilled workers. Under these circumstances, the MSMEs were affected by the increase in electricity tariff.

Although many small business associations, residents welfare associations had appealed to the government against the increase in tariff, no steps have been taken to resolve the issue. Electricity Tariff Rate increased every year would lead to closure of MSMEs. It was the backbone of the country and contributed 60 % to the GDP, the members said.

They said that Low Tension power consumers (LT-III-B) were highly affected as Fixed Charges for 1 KVA had been increased from ₹35 to ₹75 and ₹150 to ₹500. It will be a burden on LT consumers. The old charges (up to 0-112KW) of ₹35 should be fixed. Old tariff should be followed in the case of Peak Hour Charges for LT power consumers (LT- Tariff-III-B).

As per the guidelines given by Electricity Board, Cottage and Micro enterprises were being charged for LT-3A-1 Tariff from 0-112KW. Now, Tangedco cancelled the tariff and it has been changed to LT-III-B tariff. To save the Cottage and Micro industries the old tariff of LT- 3A-1 should be implemented, they said.

The members requested the government to cancel the rooftop solar network charges. They urged the government to consider the plight of the MSMEs and redress their grievances. Coordinator of the federation Pon Kumar and MADITSSIA President R.M. Lakshminarayanan were present.

