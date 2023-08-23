MSME loan of ₹ 315 crore disbursed to 3,145 beneficiaries in Thoothukudi

August 23, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A total of 3,145 beneficiaries received subsidized loans to the tune of ₹ 315 crore for either starting or expanding their marginal, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in a function held here on Wednesday.

Handing over the loan sanction orders to the beneficiaries, MP K. Kanimozhi said the MSME manufacturing units, which are giving more number of employments to the skilled and unskilled job-seekers, should be given utmost priority as the larger and mega industries do not generate more number of employment opportunities due to technological advancements. Hence, the MSME are contributing 35% of the nation’s GDP and 45% in the exports.

Even though district administration had set the target of giving only ₹ 100 crore as loan, the overwhelming response took the loan amount to ₹ 315 crore.

“When similar event was organized last time, only ₹ 21 crore was given as loan and we raised the bar to give ₹ 100 crore assistance this time. Since we’ve achieved ₹ 315 crore this year thanks to the cooperation of the stakeholders, the next year’s target should be ₹ 500 crore,” Ms. Kanimozhi said while appealing to the borrowers to repay the loan within the stipulated time with interest.

She appealed to the entrepreneurs to start business ventures manufacturing or marketing unique products so as to enjoy continuous demand in the market.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj said the loan disbursed today had the subsidy component of ₹ 23.40 crore for 368 persons under PMEGP, NEEDS, UYEGP, AABCS, THADCO, TABCEDCO, TAMCO, SHG, KVIC etc.

Thoothukudi has become the second district in entire Tamil Nadu to disburse ₹ 312.15 crore as loan to 3,145 beneficiaries on a single day as Tirupur district had achieved the loan disbursal of ₹ 400 crore.

“It shows the MSME-friendly climate prevailing in Thoothukudi. This industry-friendly climate should be nurtured further so that more young entrepreneurs will get motivated to start their manufacturing units and other business ventures to become job-providers instead of being job-seekers,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Ms. Kanimozhi handed over pattas to 215 beneficiaries from Sudalai Colony and Ceylon Colony as their pattas given 10 years ago were cancelled.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gaurav Kumar, Ottapidaaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah, General Manager of District Industries Centre A. Swarnalatha and Lead Bank District Manager T. Durairaj spoke.

The annual credit plan for the district was also released on the occasion.

