MSME entrepreneurs show interest in seaweed cultivation with Japan

March 10, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Inviting the entrepreneurs from the small, micro and medium enterprises in Thoothukudi to come forward in a big way for seaweed cultivation and sharing technical expertise with Japan, the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai, Taka Masayuki, said that they would extend all possible support to them.

Speaking at an interaction organised by the All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry members on Friday, he said that an MoU (memorandum of understanding) between them would facilitate strengthening of ties through technical expertise.

With Indo-Japan relations cordial, the businessmen here should look for opportunities which would help enhance their businesses. There were aplenty of avenues and the trade bodies should explore newer opportunities, he said.

Fisheries Department Deputy Director N. Lamek Jayakumar said that seaweed cultivation had increased in six towns around Thoothukudi and opined that more training from Japanese firms would give a fillip to the MSME segment in this part of Tamil Nadu.

Chamber president T.R. Thamilarasu, former president G.P. Joe Prakash, executive committee members L. Cecil Machadu, J. Pinto Villavarayar, VOC Port chief engineer K. Ravikumar and others explained the functioning and development of the port to Mr. Taka Masayuki.

He also visited the logistics company and sea foods exports unit. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank CEO S. Krishnan spoke about the simplified procedures in advancing credits to export trade, said a press release from the chamber issued on Sunday.