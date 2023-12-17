ADVERTISEMENT

MSM Cricket Club wins tournament in Madurai

December 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

MSM Cricket Club won the tournament organised by the BJP in Madurai and was given a cash prize of ₹20,000. The tournament which was started in September with the participation of 32 teams came to an end on Sunday.  

MSM Cricket Club beat Madurai Super 11’s in the finals match. The Madurai Super 11’s team scored 159 runs, losing all wickets, and set a target of 160 for the MSM team which they achieved by losing 6 wickets. 

M. S. Thavudan of MSM team was awarded best batsman of the series and R. Rajesh of Madurai Super 11’s was awarded the best bowler of the series.  

CONNECT WITH US