MS varsity to establish chair in memory of Subramania Bharathi

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University would establish a chair in the memory of Poet Subramania Bharathi, said vice-chancellor K Pichumani here on Saturday.
Speaking at a meeting to mark the anniversary of the late poet, organised by the Pothigai Tamil Sangam here, he said that the world famous poet belonged to this region. “We should all be proud to be a part of the place, where Bharati was born...,” he added.
The poet's forefathers were from Seevalaperi. His wife Chellammal was from Kadayam, he recalled about the connection and added that the MS University had a library in Bharati's name in Ettayapuram.
To add one more feather in the cap, the VC said that the University would soon establish a chair in Bharathi's name, which would be a fitting tribute to the great poet. The poet will always be remembered for his songs, which were not only meaningful, but also conveyed a social message. It will be green forever, he said.
The university, Dr Pichumani said, would play a pivotal role through the creation of the chair, which would facilitate students and research fellows to pursue their higher education programme.
Kavingnar Pera presided. A book titled ‘Sol Bharati Sol’ was released on the occasion by the Vice-Chancellor. The Sangam had conducted competitions for the students on reciting poems on Bharati. Pavarasu Bharati Sugumaran, Soundara Mahadevan of Sathakathullah Appa College and others offered felicitation. Sangam secretary Vijaya Gibson proposed a vote of thanks.
