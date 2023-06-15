MS University starts PG course in archaeology by integrating biotechnology, geo-technology 

June 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, for the first time in the country, has introduced a postgraduate programme in archaeology with biotechnology and geo-technology.

“MSU is the first Indian university to offer a postgraduate progamme by integrating biotechnology and geo-technology with archaeology, which will have good demand among students,” said Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar while addressing reporters here after the 54th Standing Committee on Academic Affairs meeting on Thursday.

He said MSU, surrounded by archaeologically important sites such as Adichanallur, Sivakalai and Korkai, all in Thoothukudi district, and Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli district, where excavations were going on actively for the past few years, had started the postgraduate programme in archaeology by integrating biotechnology and geo-technology. Since the MSU had already got well-established Departments of Biotechnology and Geo-Technology, it will attract pan-India students, he said.

“The ongoing excavations in these places, and also at Keeladi and Kodumanal, will open new avenues for students with these qualifications. The lost continent of Lemuria, on which explorations is expected to start in the future, will offer more interesting opportunities for the researchers and excavators. Hence, we’ve started this programme anticipating good employment opportunities for our students,” said Mr. Chandrasekar, a geo-technology expert.

He said experts would be roped in from other universities and colleges as visiting faculty. The faculty from Departments of Biotechnology and Geo-Technology of MSU would also teach the students.

The university would shortly sign a Memorandum of Understanding with an Italian University to use their expertise in the new programme.

The MSU had also started M.Sc. in Applied Physics this academic year considering the good potential in the southern districts for wind power generation, he said.

The MSU would also offer undergraduate science programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Cyber Security and Data Science in the upcoming academic year.

The MSU’s marine research park would come up on its Centre for Marine Sciences and Technology campus at Rajakkalmangalam in Kanniyakumari district. “It will be established on an outlay of ₹600 crore with private participation. Construction of research park has started,” he said.

The convocation for 2021 – 2022 would be conducted shortly and steps had been taken to fill up teaching vacancies in the university.

The State Government had given its assent to name MSU’s campus at Shanthi Nagar after late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in connection with his birth centenary celebrations., he said.

