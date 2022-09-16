‘M.S. Subbulakshmi rendered great service to Sanskrit, music’

L Srikrishna MADURAI
September 16, 2022 22:15 IST

Madurai Meenakshi Award, instituted by Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in memory of M.S. Subbulakshmi, being presented to R. Ganesh by Justice S. Srimathy of the Madras High Court Judge, in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

‘Madurai Sri Meenakshi award’, instituted by Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in memory of M.S. Subbulakshmi, was presented to vocalist R. Ganesh by Justice S. Srimathy of the Madras High Court here on the birth anniversary of the Carnatic singer on Friday.

The Samajam has been celebrating the birth anniversary of “M.S.”, as she is popularly known, by honouring a renowned musician on September 16 every year. Samajam committee members had nominated Ganesh, a disciple of many stalwart musicians, including Maharajapuram Santhanam. He was presented with cash award, a citation and a medal.

In her address, Justice Srimathy said M.S. Subbulakshmi, in her chequered career had rendered a great service to Sanskrit and music. She also spoke about the impressions created by famous composers and musicians on the occasion.

In his acceptance speech, Ganesh said for every musician awards and recognitions turn a big motivation in their musical journey.

He said the voice of “M.S.” had created a great impact globally. She proved that to enjoy music, one did not have to learn it which was the reason that even today, her songs were well listened daily.

Samajam secretary L. Rajaram welcomed the gathering and S. Venkatanarayanan honoured the musicians. Treasurer G. Sivaraman proposed a vote of thanks.

Ganesh presented a vocal concert on the occasion. As a part of M.S. Subbulakshmi’s birth anniversary, Gayathri Girish would present a vocal concert on Saturday.

