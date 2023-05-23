ADVERTISEMENT

M.S. Sangeetha assumes office as Madurai Collector

May 23, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.S.Sangeetha assumed office as Collector of Madurai District on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

M.S. Sangeetha assumed office as the Collector of Madurai district on Monday. Prior to this post, she was the Joint Commissioner (admin) of the Commercial Tax Department, Chennai.

Ms. Sangeetha had served as the Deputy Collector (Training) in Tiruvannamalai district, Revenue Divisional Collector in Ponneri in Tiruvallur district, Thoothukudi District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer. Subsequently, she served as the District Revenue Officer (LA) Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Chennai, District Revenue Officer (Insurance) Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, Chennai (State Health Unit).

She had also served as the Joint Director of the Differently Abled Welfare Department, Chennai, the General Manager of the Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plants Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited (TAMPCOL), Chennai, District Revenue Officer, Chennai, Deputy Commissioner (Excise), Chennai, Deputy Secretary (Higher Education), Chennai, Joint Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and the Joint Commissioner (admin) of the Commercial Tax Department, Chennai.

Ms. Sangeetha’s predecessor Mr. S. Aneesh Sekhar has been transferred to the post of the Managing Director of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

