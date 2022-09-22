MPs lead protest at Sivakasi railway station

They want Chennai-Kollam Express train to halt at Sivakasi

Sivakasi

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan were among over 170 persons of various political parties who were arrested when they attempted to stage a rail roko at the railway station here on Thursday.

The agitation was in protest against railway administration not heeding to the demand for a halt at Sivakasi railway station for the Chennai-Kollam Express train.

The train that stops at Virudhunagar, Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district does not stop at Sivakasi. Stating that the industrial town of Sivakasi has good patronage for train services, the MPs sought a halt at Sivakasi railway station.

The passengers have to spend more money for their travel to Sivakasi by auto from either Virudunagar or Srivilliputtur.

Mr. Tagore has raised the issue in the Parliament and drew the attention of the Railway Minister and higher officials which has not been heeded to.

Cadre from the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the CPI, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi took part in the protest.