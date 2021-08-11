MPs for resumption of ordinary passenger trains services

Madurai

11 August 2021 20:50 IST

They want restoration of general compartments in Mail/Express trains

Lok Sabha members Su. Venkatesan and Kalanidhi Veersamy have appealed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to resume operation of ordinary passenger trains that were cancelled following the COVID-19 lockdown in March last.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister, the MPs from Tamil Nadu said that 3,715 ordinary passenger trains were operated during 2019-2020. However, along with these ordinary passenger trains, 4,058 mail and express trains and 5,396 EMUs were cancelled. Besides, 500 passenger trains that were running beyond 200 km were converted into express trains.

Advertising

Advertising

“Though many express trains and even EMUs in suburban areas were restored for workmen and essential staff after the lockdown, ordinary passenger trains catering largely to rural people have not been restored,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

The ordinary passenger trains stopped at all small stations and helped carry a large number of rural people to towns to sell their agri products and also for education and employment purposes. They benefitted by the season tickets. Now, all of them travel by the local bus service, resulting in crowding and lack of social distancing.

If only the ordinary passenger trains are operated, commuters will be distributed between two modes of transport, which will help in maintenance of social distancing.

Though many express trains are operated, they do not provide concessions such as those to senior citizens. Unreserved general compartments are not attached.

“A doubt arises as to whether the Railway Ministry has decided to run only profit-making services bereft of social obligation due to which ordinary passenger trains are also not operated,” the memorandum said.

The ordinary passenger services catered to 1,851 million passengers in 2019-2020, which is 22.89% of total passengers. Though the revenue is only 6.03%, the volume of passengers is from rural India. The passenger volume is high in terms of passenger km, but it is only12.24% due to the trains being operated in short distances.

Mr. Venkatesan wondered whether the government was discriminating against rural people and appealed to the Minister to restore ordinary passenger trains and restore unreserved compartments in express/mail trains.