MP’s camp facilitates on-the-spot solutions

June 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MADURAI

In a novel initiative, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan convened an interface with the public in the city on Friday in which about 20 petitioners walked away with their grievances redressed on the spot.

The MP, who had convened similar meetings in Melur’s Kottampatti and remote habitations last month and in East Constituency’s panchayats and Town Panchayats coming under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency for about 18 days, said that instead of the people going to the officials and narrating their woes, the elected representatives in Madurai were pro-active in solving them directly.

He said that during the camps, he had met at least 20,000 petitioners who were basically seeking primary needs.

He said that Madurai stood as a ‘model’ in the State that many of the issues were redressed swiftly, resulting in saving of valuable time.

He recalled how the public transport, which operated during pre-COVID-19 times, remained inoperative even after the restrictions were lifted. During a camp conducted in the constituency, the MP came to know about it and immediately took it up with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin following which the issue was resolved not only in Madurai, but throughout the State, he said.

The camp proved useful for the public since about officials from 20 departments participated.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan, MLAs Thalapathi and Boominathan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and senior officials from revenue, transport, rural development, engineering and other depatments participated.

The public from wards 44 to 48, 53, 85 and 86 presented their petitions regarding issuance of pattas, old age pension (OAP), pension-related issues and education loans.

Since the officials present, pattas which remained pending for many years were issued on the spot. Around 20 of them got it sanctioned and for many others, it would be given after due verification shortly, the officials said.

The MP said that he would shortly organise camps covering all the five zones of Madurai Corporation. Though the Mayor and Deputy Mayor presided over the grievance redress meetings at regular intervals, he said that the presence of revenue and other department officials in the meetings in Madurai Corporation would help solve grievances then and there.

It may be noted the MP’s education loan mela had helped thousands of deserving students get their loans processed on the spot as bankers were available. Many students aspiring to pursue higher education overseas got the advance sanctioned at a fast pace.

