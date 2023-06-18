MP’s assistant booked for pushing Collector, no arrest made, say police

June 18, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Lok Sabha MP Nawaz Kani’s personal assistant B. Vijaya Ramu on Sunday was booked for alleged obstruction of a civil servant from discharging his duties, among other charges, by Kenikarai police in Ramanathapuram district.

The police action came following an incident on Saturday when Backward Classes Welfare Minister Raja Kannappan and Mr Nawaz Kani were to give away prizes to winners of the Chief Minister’s Sports Meet at a function. A scuffle broke out between supporters of the Minister and the MP at the venue. In the melee, Collector B Vishnu Chandran was pushed down by a person. Police personnel standing nearby helped him to get up and the video went viral on social media

Police registered a case following a complaint from District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer Dinesh Kumar. Preliminary inquiry revealed that in the commotion, the suspect allegedly pushed the Collector, who fell on a chair behind him.

The MP claimed that the district administration invited him for the prize distribution function at 3 p.m., but the prizes were given away before he arrived. Even as he was asking officials about the reasons, Mr. Raja Kannappan scolded the MP for raising his voice in public.

When the officials said they preponed the function as the Minister had to go to another event, Mr. Nawaz Kani got irked and there was a verbal spat between him and Mr. Raja Kannappan.. Amid the escalating tension, senior officials intervened and ensured that the supporters of both men left the venue without causing further embarrassment.

Police booked Vijaya Ramu under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 186, 332 and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), but did not arrest him. Further investigation was on.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK condemned the incident.

In a statement , former Revenue Minister and AIADMK MLA R. B. Udayakumar said the incident showed the arrogance of the ruling party and its allies. If a Collector, who is the head of the district, was pushed down, there was no guarantee for the common man’s safety in the regime.

He demanded stern action against the Minister and the MP for their unruly behaviour and appealed to the police to give bandobust to officials discharging their duties.