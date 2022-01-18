MP seeks ESI hospital for Aruppukottai

The Union Government is ready to construct a new ESI hospital in Aruppukottai for the benefit of weavers of the region, said Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that he had taken up with the Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Bhupendra Yadav, the need for ESI hospital at Aruppukottai as hundreds of weavers of the town and taluk had to go all the way to Sivakasi or Madurai to get treatment in ESI hospitals there.

“The minister said that the Centre was ready to construct the hospital if the Tamil Nadu government handed over land for the same,” he said. He said that he has proposed for a 100-bedded hospital at Aruppukottai. When his attention was drawn to Centre rejecting Tamil Nadu’s tableau for Republic Day parade, he said it was shocking that officials in the panel were not aware of freedom fighters like Velu Nachiyar, V.O. Chidambaram and Subramaniya Bharathi. He charged that these officials had belittled the great freedom fighters. The MP said that he would raise the issue in the Parliament. He said that the Congress wants exemption to be given to Tamil Nadu on the NEET issue.