Work on ESIC Hospital to commence shortly

K.Kanimozhi, MP, inspecting the ESI Hospital location at SIPCOT complex in Thoothukudi.

08 September 2021 19:23 IST

: Work on the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital, for which the foundation stone was laid in 2014 and subsequently abandoned indefinitely, will commence soon, Member of Parliament Kanimozhi has said.

During informal chat with the reporters here on Wednesday, Ms. Kanimozhi, after inspecting the site for the proposed hospital, said work on the ESI Hospital in Thoothukudi, which was started in SIPCOT Industrial Estate following appeals from the trade unions, remained abandoned after then Union Minister of State for Labour Kodikunnil Suresh laid foundation stone on February 22, 2014.

Following appeals from the trade union representatives, steps had been taken to start the work on the 100-bedded ESI Hospital, which would be built at the cost of Rs. 120 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

“Since Union Minister for Labour Welfare and Employment Bhupender Yadav has given assent for starting the work, the ESI Hospital will come-up in Thoothukudi in near future,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Regional Deputy Director of ESIC Arul Raj was present.

MATTER ENDS

PAJS