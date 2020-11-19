MP inspects affected areas

THOOTHUKUDI

19 November 2020 19:53 IST

Lack of proper planning in mitigating the rain-related problems is the prime reason behind the woes of the town during monsoons, MP Kanimozhi has complained.

After inspecting some of the areas affected by water stagnation on Thursday, she said the underground drainage project, which was started when the DMK was in power between 2006 and 2011, was yet to be completed while construction of the stormwater drain was going on indefinitely even after three years. If these two major projects had been completed and commissioned with proper planning, the town would have in place the right solution for draining stagnant rainwater.

The completed stormwater drains had been constructed with improper design and these concrete structures could not serve the purpose. The uncontrolled dumping of waste in the drainage channels and the official machinery’s failure to remove the garbage from the channels had collectively worsened the situation now, she said.

