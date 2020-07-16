MP praises service in GH

Madurai

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan admitted his mother, Nallammal, 67, and younger sister, Lakshmi, 47, both in vulnerable group in view of their co-morbidities, at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur near here recently.

“Though they were asymptomatic, I was little worried due to my mother’s health history,” he said.

But Resident Medical Officer of the GH, S. Gandhimathinathan, and his colleague Ilamparithi assured him and the MP readily admitted them there.

“After nine days of medical care, they have returned home fully recovered,” Mr. Venkatesan said. Everyone in the hospital had provided a good environment to the patients for recovery.

“My belief that no private hospital can match the service and experience of medical officers and staff of Government Hospitals in treating contagious diseases has been strengthened,” he added.