MP wishes athletes taking part in the Olympics

Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan congratulated the five athletes from Tamil Nadu who will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympics later this month. In his interaction with them via video conferencing, the MP wished the athletes good luck.

The athletes Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, S. Dhanalakshmi, Arokia Rajiv and Naganathan Pandi are part of the 26-member Indian athletics team. The MP said that the athletes should be proud of their achievement.

He told them that they were an inspiration to budding athletes as they had made it to the top against all odds. He asked them to be confident at the Olympics and give their best. He also interacted with Radhakrishnan Nair, the National Chief Coach.

The athletes and the National Chief Coach thanked the MP for the wishes and told him that they would give their best at the Tokyo Olympics. The MP said that if not for the COVID-19 protocol, he would have met them in person and wished them luck.