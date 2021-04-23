MP warns of worsening COVID-19 situation

‘Step up number of swab tests, fever and vaccination camps’

Madurai

Cautioning the Madurai district administration of soon facing shortage of beds given the increased rate of positivity of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has sought conduct of increased number of fever camps and swab testing to 25,000 a day.

In a statement, he said that the positivity rate has increased from 6.34% to 7.17%. "If this higher rate of positivity is not controlled immediately, the district will face shortage of beds," he said.

He wanted the district administration to increase the number of fever camps from 240 to 400. The camps should focus on areas that are highly-infected with COVID-19.

"Similar efforts taken last year by doubling the number of fever camps helped a lot during the first wave of infection," he said.

Contending that Madurai was most thickly populated district next to Chennai, he said that if the speed of infection was not contained, the situation will worsen and go beyond control.

Though increasing daily dosage of vaccination will be of great help, it was not under the control of the district administration. However, the administration should ensure that the available stock of vaccination was immediately administered to the people without causing any wastage.

Mr. Venkatesan also appealed to the people to strictly follow mask rule and to avoid unnecessary crowding. "The next week will be very important and our activities will determine whether we are going to control the situation or worsen it," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said.

The Assembly election model code of conduct in force has curtailed the elected representatives from reviewing the situation and interfering in the COVID-19 preventive measures being taken, he said.

He also appreciated the continuous efforts of the health workers in facing the challenges for the last one year.