MP wants special efforts to protect Madurai from climate change effects

30 August 2021 16:05 IST

MP Su. Venkatesan said the IMD has predicted declining average rainfall, increasing number of dry days in Madurai district

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has appealed to Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, to take a slew of environmental protection steps as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that average rainfall in Madurai district will gradually coming down.

He wanted the Chief Minister to take efforts to increase the green cover in Madurai district and also to restore all water bodies to their original capacities on a war-footing.

Special schemes should be formulated to increase green cover to 33% and also to order that existing forests should not be allowed for other usage. “Special efforts should be taken to protect the existing forests,” he said.

All-out efforts should be taken to protect the Western Ghats, the origin of the Vaigai river, the lifeline of Madurai. Besides, the Vaigai river should be brought under the control of a single unit instead of being administered under five district administrations.

Mr. Venkatesan said that research on ‘Observed Rainfall Variability and Changes over Tamil Nadu State’ by IMD has predicted that Madurai district would be worst affected by the effects of climatic change. Besides the gradual decline in the average rainfall in the district during the southwest Monsoon, the number of dry days was also increasing in the district.