March 19, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has flagged to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the rejection of candidatures of those who had completed Act Apprenticeship under Southern Railway and became eligible for appointment after clearing the examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) on January 1, 2019.

In a letter addressed to the Railway Minister, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said that applications of a large number of canddiates were rejected on the ground that they had not passed the course before the cut-off date of April 12, 2019 announced by RRC CEN.

He pointed out that most of the rejected candidates belonged to Batch No. 109 of Act Apprenticeship trained in Tamil Nadu of Southern Railway.

Mr. Venkatesan said that most of the candidates had completed their course by November 2018 and some by February 2019. According to their National Apprentice Certificate Conducted(NAC) by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), they passed the exam in April 2019.

However, there was no specific mention of the date of examination.

Though the cut-off date for completion of Apprenticeship is April 12, 2019, a candidate should be considered to have completed the Act Apprenticeship Training only if he has appeared in the NCVT examination conducted before April 12, 2019 and the result for which might not have been declared before the cut-off date.

The MP contended that candidates should submit the NAC certificate issued by NCVT during document verification. It is not under dispute regarding submission of certificate at the time of document verification. All the candidates were ready to submit their certificate for verification.

Though the examination and passing of candidates had happened during April 2019, the exact date was not mentioned in the certificates. Considering the above facts, the examination may be construed to have been held before the cut-off date, the MP said and appealed to the Minister to take a special view in this case and consider their eligibility for appointment.