MP urges women to voice out for social justice

Staff Reporter MADURAI
October 03, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian interacting with students in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The rights enjoyed by the people of the country now are the result of the struggles launched by various leaders at the State and national level. The right to property is one such right that was first established in Tamil Nadu as a law, said DMK Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Monday.

She was addressing students of Lady Doak College in Madurai at a guest lecture organised by the Department of Sociology and UPSC Study Circle.

Speaking of women empowerment, Ms Thangapandian encouraged the students to engage with society at the grass root level to strive on the road to change.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Concepts of equality, self-respect and voicing out for social justice were also touched upon by the MP, following which an interaction session was held.

Principal Christianna Singh spoke on the importance of World Social Justice Day that falls on February 20 as well as Day of Social Justice, observed to commemorate Periyar E.V. Ramasamy's birth anniversary on September 17.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Head of the Social Sciences Department, V. Dhanalakshmi, professors and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app