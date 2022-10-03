MP urges women to voice out for social justice

The rights enjoyed by the people of the country now are the result of the struggles launched by various leaders at the State and national level. The right to property is one such right that was first established in Tamil Nadu as a law, said DMK Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Monday.

She was addressing students of Lady Doak College in Madurai at a guest lecture organised by the Department of Sociology and UPSC Study Circle.

Speaking of women empowerment, Ms Thangapandian encouraged the students to engage with society at the grass root level to strive on the road to change.

Concepts of equality, self-respect and voicing out for social justice were also touched upon by the MP, following which an interaction session was held.

Principal Christianna Singh spoke on the importance of World Social Justice Day that falls on February 20 as well as Day of Social Justice, observed to commemorate Periyar E.V. Ramasamy's birth anniversary on September 17.

Head of the Social Sciences Department, V. Dhanalakshmi, professors and others were present.