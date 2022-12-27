MP urges Centre to begin AIIMS construction work

December 27, 2022 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - MADURAI

CPI (M) cadre staged a demonstration near the Collectorate here on Tuesday, urging the Union government to begin construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - Madurai at Thoppur, besides pressing for their other demands.

The cadre, led by party’s district president S.K. Ponnuthayi, had undertaken a four-day rally that started at Kuruvithurai and passed through Alanganallur and Samayanallur before culminating at the Collectorate.

Speaking at the protest, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said though the approval for the establishment of AIIMS was sanctioned in 2018, the project had not taken off. He claimed that so many months had passed since Japan International Cooperation Agency gave its approval, but the Centre for no reason was stalling the project.

“Setting up of AIIMS in Madurai is an integral part of the city’s growth and a major step forward in its development. But though the issue was raised every time in Parliament, there seems to be no concrete effort taken in this regard,” he said, adding the Centre also did not consider petitions submitted repeatedly to raise the standard of Madurai airport to international levels.

Their other demands included reopening of National Cooperative Sugar Mill at P. Mettupatti near Alanganallur, which was closed in 2019 due to a slump in sugarcane production, and an increase in the salary of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers.

The protesters raised slogans urging the Union to protect farmers’ interests by providing subsidies and the State to increase the number of free bus services for women.

Establishment of an arts and science college in Madurai East taluk and opening of industries in Melur were among their demands.

CPI (M) State committee member S. Bala and district secretary Rajendran were present.