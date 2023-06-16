MP threatens to refer diversion of Smart City Mission ‘saved’ funds for AC facility

June 16, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Madurai

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has threatened Madurai Corporation officials of referring to Central Vigilance Commission the decision of diverting the funds saved for implementing Smart City Mission projects for installing air-conditioning facility for the shopping complex under construction at Periyar bus stand.

He was chairing the DISHA meeting held here on Thursday to review various development works in the district in the presence of MPs, B. Manickam Tagore (Congress) and P. Ravindhranath Kumar (AIADMK) and district Collector M.S. Sangeetha.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said that it was decided by the Smart City Advisory Committee that funds saved through implementation of various Smart City projects to be used only for development works of Corporation schools.

In this backdrop, the new Commissioner of Madurai Corporation said that K.J. Praveen informed that ₹14.16 crore of the saved funds had been used for installing AC facility in the shopping complex bus stand.

“Why was the funds not used for Corporation schools development works as decided (earlier)?” the MP said raising doubts over the motive of using the same funds for a commercial project.

When the Commissioner said that a committee of officials in Chennai had taken a decision on usage of the saved funds, Mr. Venkatesan sought for a written statement on the issue.

He threatened that he would refer the issue to the vigilance commission.

No deposit with HDFC bank

The MP also expressed his displeasure over the Corporation still maintaining a huge deposit of ₹50 crore with HDFC Bank though at the previous DISHA meeting itself the officials were directed to transfer the funds to any of the nationalised bank.

He charged that when the district had given ₹126 crore education loan through various nationalised banks, HDFC bank did not actively participate in the mela. It gave only ₹2.5 crore loan.

“Why should we keep such a huge deposit with that bank. The fund should be transferred to the Lead District Bank or any other nationalised bank,” he said.

Failed AC at Tamukkum convention centre

One of the members, S.K. Ponnuthai, raised the issue of non-functioning of air-conditioning facility at the newly-constructed Tamukkam Convention Centre during a recent government function held there.

When a Union Minister came down for distribution of benefits for differently-abled persons in Madurai, at least 3,000 persons participated in the meeting held at the convention centre, she said.

“We sweltered under the hot conditions for six hours. I expected at least an administrative action on the official concerned for the failure of the ₹40-crore project within few months after its inauguration,” the MP said.

He instructed the Corporation Commissioner to make a detailed study of the convention centre to verify the materials used in its construction.

“It must be verified whether the materials as per the specifications of the M-book were actually used in the building,” he said.

