MP thanks Union Minister for releasing funds for MGNREA

Madurai

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has thanked the Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar for releasing pending arrears under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP recalled that he had written to the Minister last week drawing his attention that the wages for MGNREA workers in Tamil Nadu worth ₹ 671 crore cash and ₹ 300 crore worth materials had not been paid for over two months.

He appealed to the Minister to release the funds immediately as it would help the rural masses during the critical situation arising out of the lockdown owing to COVID-19 threat.

The Ministry had released ₹ 1995 crore for Tamil Nadu taking into consideration the wages up to July, on Sunday.

Thanking the Minister, he urged him that the materials meant from the month of January should also be released, he added.

He demanded that the State Government should deposit the wages to the bank accounts of the workers without any delay.