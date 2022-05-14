MP thanks Nuclear Fuel Complex for setting up exam centre in T.N.

‘It was held at Zirconium Complex in Thoothukudi district’

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has thanked Nuclear Fuel Complex, Department of Atomic Energy, for having set up a centre for a recruitment examination in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Venkatesan said he had in June 2021 taken up with the Centre the issue of the Nuclear Fuel Complex not having announced even one centre out of the six examination centres in Tamil Nadu for the preliminary screening test for the post of stipendiary trainee category.

The candidates from Tamil Nadu and Pudhucherry had to go to Bengaluru to take the examination. He had flayed the Centre for its approach towards Tamil Nadu, a State which was in the top in the country with higher enrolment ratio in higher education. The MP also insisted that Tamil Nadu should have an examination centre.

Responding to his letter, Chief Administrative Officer of Nuclear Fuel Complex R. Murugaiah said the written examination and interview for selection to the post of Technical Officer D was conducted at Zirconium Complex in Thoothukudi district.

Though there was a delay of one year in fulfilling the demand, Mr. Venkatesan said, one of the injustices against Tamil Nadu had been set right.