MP Su. Venkatesan officially launches ‘Maa Madurai Vizha 2024’

Published - July 12, 2024 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan assured he would extent his support to the ‘Maa Madurai Vizha 2024,’ event as promised before.  

Speaking at the curtain raiser on Friday organised to officially announce the event, Mr. Venkatesan said the previous events conducted in Madurai received huge support from the people as they considered it their own event.  

The event which helped to bring people together in 2013, would once again be welcomed by the residents of the district with the same enthusiasm as the festival symbolizes the place’s rich culture and heritage, he added.  

‘Maa Madurai Vizha’, scheduled to be held from August 8 to 11 in the city, would witness several activities for multiple stakeholders.  

The Young Indians (Yi), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry along with Dhan Foundation and other organisations are joining hands together to celebrate the richness of the ancient city in different ways. 

