MP Su. Venkatesan inaugurates resting room at Periyar Bus Stand in Madurai

January 10, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - MADURAI

MP Su. Venkatesan on Monday inaugurated the resting rooms for TNSTC drivers and conductors at Periyar Bus Stand – which was a long-pending demand – and at the Sub-station at Thathaneri.

Built at a cost of ₹4 lakh each under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), the rooms were inaugurated in the presence of Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

According to a press release, the Mayor inaugurated many projects in the city including the renovated Anganwadi centre at A.R. Thoppu in Ward 3 at a cost of ₹4.5 lakh, the iron ramp connecting the classroom buildings at Sundarajapuram Corporation Higher Secondary School at a cost of ₹4.99 lakh. Meanwhile, officials also reviewed the upcoming shopping complex, adjacent to the Periyar bus stand, under the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission.