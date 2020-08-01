MP sponsors computer radiography machine

Madurai

01 August 2020 21:11 IST

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has sponsored a computer radiography machine along with mobile X-ray unit for the COVID speciality ward of Government Rajaji Hospital.

The advanced medical equipment at a cost of ₹15 lakh has been bought with the MP Local Area Development Fund.

He said the speciality ward lacked X-ray facility and patients were taken outside the ward for the procedure. Now, X-rays could be taken in their wards and the result would be known instantly.

He handed over the machines to the Resident Medical Officer R. Ravindran and Medical Superintendent C. Dharmaraj in the presence of CPI (M) district secretaries, R. Vijayarajan and C. Ramakrishnan.