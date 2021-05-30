MP shocked over Centre rejecting his proposal

Madurai

MP Su. Venkatesan has expressed shock over the Centre’s rejection to his proposal of allocating ₹1 crore from his MPLAD funds to procure COVID vaccines to inoculate 30,000 youths in Madurai constituency to take up voluntary services in the fight against COVID-19.

Responding to his request seeking permission to utilise the MPLAD funds, Secretary for Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Bhushan said that under Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination strategy, vaccines could be supplied to the Central and State governments and private hospitals. “Procurement of vaccine doses by individual entities is not feasible under the present strategy,” he had said.

Mr. Venkatesan stressed the importance of vaccines for the volunteers who work towards care of elders in residential areas, catering to emergencies in restricted zones, arranging vehicles for medical emergencies and food delivery to patients.

Demanding free vaccines for all, he wanted exemption from Patent laws for vaccines and expansion of its production through ‘compulsory licensing.’ The Centre had not acted on all demands of the opposition, including optimum use of ₹35,000 crore budgetary allocation and use of PM Cares funds.

Stating that redtapism should not thwart such proposals, he said that the Centre had not factored in a very simple truth that MPLADS fund was also part of the Union government’s finances.

He wondered as to why vaccines could not be allocated as a special case through MPLADs funds even when private players could directly procure it.