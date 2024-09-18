GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MP seeks special funds for MKU to revive its activities

Published - September 18, 2024 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Highlighting the severe funds crunch in Madurai Kamaraj University, MP Su. Venkatesan has sought the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin provide funds for the university.

As the university had about 1.5 lakh students and 117 colleges under its ambit, its funds requirement had gone up. While the Tamil Nadu government sanctioned about ₹58 crore for the university last year, allotment of only ₹8 crore this year would destabilise the functioning of prestigious institution, he said.

Due to the revenue fall witnessed by the university in distance education and examination fees in the wake of growth of self-financing colleges, most of the revenue sources of the university had been affected, he added.

In this situation, 159 teachers, 231 administrative staff, 1,181 pensioners and 393 temporary staff were to be paid from the university’s own funds, he noted.

Mr. Venkatesan suggested that the State government could allocate a special fund of ₹100 crore to the university like it had allocated to Annamalai university.

He further said akin to it directly providing pension to the pensioners of Tamil University, Thanjavur, the State government should pay the pensioners of Madurai Kamaraj University.

