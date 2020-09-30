MP seeks reduction in shipping charges for fireworks

Virudhunagar
MP B. Manickam Tagore has sought the intervention of Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya in reducing the shipping charges for fireworks to facilitate export.
In a letter submitted to to the Minister, Mr. Tagore said Sivakasi was the hub for fireworks manufacturing in the country and the town was catering to a vast majority of the domestic requirement of crackers. The industry was providing direct and indirect employment to around 10 lakh people.
Despite the extraordinary situation due to the COVID-19, there were good business opportunities for the Sivakasi products in foreign countries, especially as an alternative to the Chinese-made crackers.
However, the shipping charges for fireworks were more than the cost of manufacturing the products and it would affect the exports despite the huge demand abroad, Mr. Tagore said and appealed to the Minister to reduce the shipping charges on a par with other goods and provide an impetus for export of fireworks as the industry had suffered so much during the lockdown.
