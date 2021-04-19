MP seeks PM’s intervention to ensure COVID-19 vaccination stock

‘Ensure adequate supply to Tamil Nadu’

Virudhunagar

Raising apprehension of increased causalities due to lack of COVID-19 vaccines, Virudhunagar MP, Manicka Tagore, has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ensuring adequate supply of vaccines to Tamil Nadu.

Out of the 54 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines supplied to Tamil Nadu, the State has been left with only 7.41 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.75 lakh of doses of Covaxin.

However, majority of Government hospitals and Primary Health Centres in all districts were denying vaccines to all the people who have registered for vaccination stating that there was acute shortage of vaccines.

While some people were waiting for second doses, Mr. Tagore expressed fear that if the second dose was not given within the prescribed time due to lack of supply of vaccine, the first dose of vaccine might not have the desired effect in people to protect them from the virus.

“The delay in supply of adequate quantity of vaccines would expand the radius of vulnerability with an increased number of causalities,” he said.

Mr. Tagore said that authorities should make sure that vaccination is available for all the persons who have registered themselves in all hospitals and PHCs.