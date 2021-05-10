MP seeks increased supply of Remdesivir

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan on Monday appealed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to increase daily supply of the anti-viral drug, Remdesivir, to 20,000 vials to Tamil Nadu as the present allocation of 7,000 did not meet the growing need of COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to the Minister, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had already sought increase in daily supply of the drug.

He said he personally witnessed the ordeals of patients and their near and dear ones waiting in long queue to get the life-saving drug. While Government Rajaji Hospital here received 500 vials every day, it would be sufficient only for 60 patients. However, more than 250 people were in queue.

“If the supply is not increased, it may cost several lives,” he added.