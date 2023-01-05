ADVERTISEMENT

MP seeks expeditious execution of track doubling project

January 05, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Standing Committee on Railways review on-going and new railway projects being implemented with senior officials of Southern Railway in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Su. Venkatesan, MP, has appealed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways to expedite Madurai-Thoothukudi/Vanchi Maniyachchi-Nagercoil doubling project with adequate fund allocation.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP participated as a special invitee in a review meeting on progress of various railway projects in Southern Railway held here on Thursday. The standing committee, headed by former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh, would be in southern districts as part of its study visit for three days.

The MP appealed to the panel, in which former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farook Abdullah is a member, said that the ₹2,053-crore project was scheduled for completion by August 15 last year. however, due to lack of allocation of adequate funds, the project is likely to take another three years for completion. Considering the importance of the doubling project, it should be implemented at the earliest, he said.

The MP also wanted to make Koodal Nagar railway station the second terminal for Madurai to decongest Madurai junction.

Lok Sabha Director Maya Lingi, Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh, Chief Project Manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Kamalakara Reddy, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth were among those who took part in the meeting.

Later, the panel visited Rameswaram and Pamban rail bridge.

