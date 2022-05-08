MP seeks deployment of additional CISF personnel at Madurai airport

It is needed for round-the-clock operation of the airport, says Manickam Tagore

Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore has reiterated the need for additional Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Madurai airport to ensure round-the-clock operations.

"International flight operations are being hindered by inadequate strength of CISF personnel as they need to be deployed in three shifts for 24-hour operation of the airport," he said. Madurai airport has been handling over 8 lakh passengers a year.

Few years back, an additional 76 CISF personnel were deployed on Internal Security (IS) duty pattern of operationalising the third shift on the request of Airports Authority of India (AAI). However, the Ministry of Home Affairs had refused further extension of IS duty deployment and directed CISF to withdraw the additional strength on the grounds of non-clearance of outstanding dues by the AAI.

Stating that a re-survey was carried out to assess the additional manpower requirement of Madurai airport, Mr. Tagore said that till date the augmented strength could not be finalised by the joint re-survey committee.

The Virudhunagar MP said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has promised to increase the strength once the infrastructure developmental activities were completed at Madurai airport.

In this backdrop, the MP has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for conducting the survey for creating of regular manpower for deployment of security personnel for 24 hours so that the deployment can be done at the earliest. "If AAI still wanted the deployment of additional manpower on IS duty pattern, all the outstanding dues to CISF has to be cleared as per MHA's directions," the MP said.