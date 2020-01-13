MP seeks clarification

MADURAI

Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan pointed out an error in the list of essential academic qualifications for applicants of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) position at the State Bank. He said that the error could bungle the opportunity for several deserving aspirants.

In a press statement, the MP said that the State Bank had released an advertisement, asking potential applicants who had completed their education before January 1, 2020 to apply through the process of online registrations.

The advertisement read “Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before January 1, 2020. Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 01.01.2020.”

The MP said that the cut-off date for both degree holders and the students who are in the final year cannot be January 1, 2020. “Final semester will be held in the month of May. They cannot have the proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before January 1,” he said.