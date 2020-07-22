MP says his predictions on positive cases turn true

Madurai

22 July 2020 18:39 IST

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has said the total number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Madurai district as on July 21 has not only vindicated his warning issued to the State government in June, but also exceeded the predictions he had then made.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said that he had issued a statement on June 26 drawing the attention of Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, seeking immediate action as Madurai had then posed the danger of having 7,883 positive cases by July 21.

Advertising

Advertising

“My statement was based on certain statistics and predictions made by Union Health Ministry with a 7.9% growth rate of positivity,” he said.

Stating that he was flayed by the State Revenue Minister, R.B. Udhayakumar, by saying that the MP was trying to create panic among the people.

“However, the fact now remains that on July 21, the district has got 8,517 positive cases as per State Government records. The State Government and the Minister should realise that our intention was not to create panic, but to impress upon you to the factual situation and make the Government take preventive steps,” he said.