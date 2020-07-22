MP says his predictions on positive cases turn true

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has said the total number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Madurai district as on July 21 has not only vindicated his warning issued to the State government in June, but also exceeded the predictions he had then made.
In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said that he had issued a statement on June 26 drawing the attention of Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, seeking immediate action as Madurai had then posed the danger of having 7,883 positive cases by July 21.
“My statement was based on certain statistics and predictions made by Union Health Ministry with a 7.9% growth rate of positivity,” he said.
Stating that he was flayed by the State Revenue Minister, R.B. Udhayakumar, by saying that the MP was trying to create panic among the people.
“However, the fact now remains that on July 21, the district has got 8,517 positive cases as per State Government records. The State Government and the Minister should realise that our intention was not to create panic, but to impress upon you to the factual situation and make the Government take preventive steps,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath