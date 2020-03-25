MP releases funds to buy COVID testing gadgets

TIRUNELVELI
Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam has released ₹ 60 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund for procuring COVID – 19 testing equipment and equipment for screening patients.
In a letter to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, the MP has given his consent for releasing ₹ 40 lakh to the Deputy Director of Health Services, Tirunelveli, and ₹ 20 lakh to the Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, for procuring the COVID – 19 testing gadgets and the screening equipment for examining the patients being admitted to the hospitals with COVID – 19 symptoms.
