Madurai

MP releases funds to buy COVID testing gadgets

S. Gnanathiraviam.

TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam has released ₹ 60 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund for procuring COVID – 19 testing equipment and equipment for screening patients.

In a letter to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, the MP has given his consent for releasing ₹ 40 lakh to the Deputy Director of Health Services, Tirunelveli, and ₹ 20 lakh to the Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, for procuring the COVID – 19 testing gadgets and the screening equipment for examining the patients being admitted to the hospitals with COVID – 19 symptoms.

