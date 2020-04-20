MP raps NHAI move

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has expressed shock over hike in user fee by National Highways Authority of India for vehicles passing through 26 toll gates in the State amid a severe crisis due to COVID-19.

The hike in the range of 5% to 12% will result in additional ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 expenditure for a truck. Traders associations have also expressed concern over its fall out on prices of essential goods, he said in a letter to Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Toll collection was stopped on March 23 in view of lockdown and permission for operation has been given to vehicles carrying essential goods and for essential services only. Even now, only 10% of the trucks are operational.

“Already people are subjected to unbearable miseries due to loss of income and jobs. There is scarcity of essential commodities in certain areas of the State,” he said.

Consequently, the prices of essential goods and vegetables have gone up. Against this background, collection of fee and its hike will be a huge blow to people.

The MP has appealed to the Minister to stop fee collection at all toll plazas till revocation of lockdown and withdraw the decision to hike user fee.