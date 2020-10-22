MP raises doubt over reservation policy adopted in SBI recruitment

Madurai

Su. Venkatesan, Madurai MP, has raised suspicion over implementation of reservation in recruitment for SBI-Junior Associates, on declaration of the preliminary examination results and cut-off marks for different categories of short-listed candidates for Tamil Nadu.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Taawar Chand Gehlot, he said the cut-off marks for general category was 62. But it was the same for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Scheduled Castes (SC) too. While it was 59.5 marks for Scheduled Tribes (ST), for economically weaker sections (EWS), it was just 57.75.

“Since these cut-off marks are not in consonance with social realities, the question arises on whether reservation has been implemented properly in declaration of results,” he said.

It must be clarified whether general category candidates belonging to all reserved categories were put in general list of candidates when they secured more marks than the prescribed cut-off marks for the said category.

He also sought the number of OBC, SC, ST, EWS candidates in the general category list.

Since cut-off mark for EWS was lower than that of OBC, SC and ST, how many EWS candidates appeared for the examination and how many were short-listed.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP also sought the range of marks secured by all reserved category candidates and sought the norms followed for treating candidates of reserved categories to figure in the general list.