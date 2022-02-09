MP questions NCPCR’s inaction over hijab row in Karnataka

Madurai

09 February 2022 20:20 IST

CPI(M) MP Su. Venkatesan on Wednesday queried why the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had not visited Karnataka to probe the row over wearing of hijab by girl students that had led to unrest in the State.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Madurai MP recalled that an NCPCR team rushed to Tamil Nadu to probe whether the death by suicide of a schoolgirl was due to alleged forced religious conversion.

He also raised the issue of the Centre issuing notice to a private Tamil television channel for airing a children’s show that allegedly portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bad light. A Union Minister had received the complaint on the issue and sent notice to the private TV channel.

Mr. Venkatesan rued that hate politics over the hijab row in Karnataka was dividing the students’ community.

Stating that the students were allowed neither to wear the crowns nor the hijabs, he wondered whether they should get orders from the Centre even to enact plays in schools and over choice of clothing. “Why is the Centre, which sent a notice for the chidren’s show, now silent,” he said.

Quoting the appeal of a college girl, Muskhan, in Karnataka, that her fellow students who gheraoed her for wearing the hijab should not be punished, he said her words should reverberate in Parliament.