Su. Venkatesan promises steps to develop airport

Efforts would be made to expedite development of Madurai airport, said Su. Venkatesan, MP, here on Monday.

Addressing the executive committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the MP said that after repeated steps taken for the development of Madurai airport, the Airport Advisory Committee met recently after a gap of five years. Mr. Venkatesan said that it was decided at the meeting that the committee would meet once in every two months to expedite the process to ensure development of the airport. “The issue of land acquisition will be resolved at review meetings,” he said.

Mr. Venkatesan also said that all MPs, MLAs and Ministers from the seven southern districts would work together towards development of the airport. He pointed out that talks with officials were held recently to ensure commencement of the Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor project. While hailing the chamber for its contribution to the development of Madurai, Mr. Venkatesan requested its members to work together to ensure successful implementation of the other development projects.

S. Rethinavelu, senior president of the chamber, emphasised that the development of Madurai airport was essential for the economic development of south Tamil Nadu. Earlier, N. Jegatheesan, president, praised Mr. Venkatesan for taking steps for the development of Madurai.