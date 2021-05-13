MP plans an army of 30,000 inoculated youths as volunteers

He seeks nod to allocate ₹1 crore from MPLAD fund

Madurai

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has sought permission from the Union Health Ministry to allocate ₹1 crore from MPLAD fund to vaccinate on priority 30,000 youths from his constituency who can work as volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to the secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare, Mr. Venkatesan said that besides government employees, civilian population also must pitch in with the relief works. “This is crucial, especially when fatigue has set in among healthcare and frontline workers,” he said.

Mr. Venkatesan said that he has planned to involve volunteers for creating awareness of the pandemic and to help the infected families get hospital beds, provide support to people on home quarantine and ensure vaccination.

So he wanted to procure vaccine using the MPLAD funds to vaccinate 30,000 youths in his constituency on priority before involving them in COVID-related works.

Asking the secretary to allot the required vaccines to his constituency, he said that the funds towards the vaccine (₹150 per dose) will be paid from the MPLAD fund.